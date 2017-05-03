1st Fatal Crash in Mercer County in 2017

Mercer County is investigating a fatal traffic crash that shut down the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 127 on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation of the crash, which happened at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, shows a 2015 Freightliner being driven by 59-year-old Timothy A Humbert, of 5233 Millwright Place, Fort Wayne, Ind., was northbound on U.S. 127.

