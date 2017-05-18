Farce of Nature' is Fifer's first pro...

Farce of Nature' is Fifer's first production

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Times Bulletin

After months of hard work, the staff and performers of Off Stage Productions is ready to take to the stage the next two weekends to conclude its 2016-2017 season with the presentation of "Farce of Nature," a Jones Hope Wooten comedy. The two-act comical farce will be directed by Mandy Fifer, her first production with Off Stage Productions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Celina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody know tyler kittle 5 hr Biggie 5
april hall (Feb '14) May 16 jasper 26
Looking for single girls in the Celina Ohio area (Mar '13) May 16 Sinderella 7
Warning St Mary's residents..Keith Shellhouse i... May 11 CNCMike 5
Good Restaurant and Bars May 9 Setter 4
Jeremy robinson and Natasha murphy May 2 Funny 3
hot chicks at renyolds May 2 Gamechanger 3
See all Celina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Celina Forum Now

Celina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Celina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Celina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC