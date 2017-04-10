Celina police searching for hotel robber
CELINA, Ohio The Celina Police Department is looking for a man they believe robbed a Best Western Hotel Sunday afternoon. Officers were called at around 4:15 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at 2020 Holiday Drive.
