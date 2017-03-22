Ohio man brags about Anderson robbery, gets arrested
Police say they tracked down an accused burglar due to his lavish spending and bragging about stealing nearly a quarter of a million dollars. According to our newsgathering partners at the Anderson Herald Bulletin , Jeffrey Hall from Celina, Ohio allegedly stole $220,000 from an Anderson businessman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school coaches
|8 hr
|Parent
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|You pharrt
|16
|Logan Mabry
|Mar 15
|BelieveItOrNot
|4
|Shannon cope
|Mar 2
|Annonymous
|1
|Sandra Noggler (May '08)
|Mar 2
|HER DAUGHTER CORA
|7
|Kodi Schmidt from Celina
|Feb '17
|Country Girl
|35
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC