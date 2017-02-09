School bond issue not likely until ne...

School bond issue not likely until next year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer MCCOMB - McComb will likely not place a bond issue for a new school or expansion of the current building on the ballot until at least May 2018, the school board concluded Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Celina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jen archer 5 hr Curious 1
Tony Hines 19 hr Ashlee 12
Kodi Schmidt from Celina Feb 4 Do me hard 34
Does anyone Know Courtney Finley? (Mar '08) Feb 3 Dan88 6
Jacob Smith Feb 3 Vitatail 1
Chris Prince where are you Feb 3 Vers 3
Omni Feb 3 Single girl 4
See all Celina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Celina Forum Now

Celina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Celina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Celina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC