School bond issue not likely until next year
By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer MCCOMB - McComb will likely not place a bond issue for a new school or expansion of the current building on the ballot until at least May 2018, the school board concluded Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jen archer
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Tony Hines
|19 hr
|Ashlee
|12
|Kodi Schmidt from Celina
|Feb 4
|Do me hard
|34
|Does anyone Know Courtney Finley? (Mar '08)
|Feb 3
|Dan88
|6
|Jacob Smith
|Feb 3
|Vitatail
|1
|Chris Prince where are you
|Feb 3
|Vers
|3
|Omni
|Feb 3
|Single girl
|4
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC