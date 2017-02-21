HIT Arrests 4
The the HIT Team conducted a saturated patrol effort on Feb. 23. According to a news release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, HIT team conducted several traffic stops for various violation, emphasis on drugged driving and drug possession. Arrest were made on the following people: a Dallas Edward Fortner, 20, of 751 Deford St. lot 65, Celina.
