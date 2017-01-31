Celina Firefighters Respond to House Fire
At 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, the Celina Fire Department received a call of a house fire at 7145 Gause Road, west of Celina. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front windows of the home and extended into the attic of the home.
