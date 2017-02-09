8 fire-rescue units awarded for excel...

8 fire-rescue units awarded for excellence

Eight fire and rescue departments were named by Mercy Health Life Flight Network as 2017 recipients of The Dr. Frank Foss EMS Excellence Awards. The annual awards honor exceptional care during critical or unusual situations and are named for Dr. Foss, the Toledo-area surgeon who helped start the Life Flight program at St. Vincent Hospital in 1979.

