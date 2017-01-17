Warriors beat Celina

Competing in the James C. Haile Tournament in Murfreesboro, the Centertown 7-8 grade Warriors won their first-round matchup, 56-48, over the Celina Bulldogs on Saturday.

Celina, OH

