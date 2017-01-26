Three Celina residents arrested on dr...

Three Celina residents arrested on drug charges

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Times Bulletin

Three Celina residents were arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, after a traffic stop on US Route 127 at the intersection of Green Road. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that HIT made the arrests at 5:09 p.m., when HIT spotted a person known to them, who had an active warrant.

