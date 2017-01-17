HIT Arrests 3 in Celina
Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team , made several arrests at 5:09 p.m. on Jan. 13 during a traffic stop on US Rte. 127 at Green Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Evening Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodi Schmidt from Celina
|1 hr
|Dan88
|27
|Kelsey woods (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Only God Knows
|4
|Jessica hall
|Jan 13
|Wow
|10
|Kayla Mobley
|Jan 12
|Kaylauglysnitch
|4
|Chris Prince
|Jan 11
|Hiya
|5
|Rickie Hines
|Jan 10
|JoeyBats
|1
|Logan Mabry
|Jan 9
|Zeke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC