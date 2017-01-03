Fire Damages Home Near Celina

Two crews battled a structure fire Thursday morning in Mercer County. According to a report from Celina Fire Chief Doug Wolters, the department received a phone call at 9:36 a.m. Thursday reporting a fire inside the wall of a residence at 609 Elmwood Lane in the Northmoor Subdivision.

