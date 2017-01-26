Beekeeping Class available

The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association will offer a beginning beekeeping class on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Richardson Bretz Memorial Building in Celina. Topics will include: "Honey Bees and the Products From Their Hives," "Equipment Every Beekeeper Needs," "Assembling Your Frames," "Basic Biology and Nutrition," "Management of New Colonies in All Seasons, "Diseases and Pests of Honey Bees," "Varroa Mite Integrated Pest Management," "An opportunity to Network with Fellow Beekeepers."

