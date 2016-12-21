Six year-old dies after being struck by vehicle
In Mercer County, a six year old has died after being struck by a car a little over a week ago. Back on December 20th, deputies were called to State Route 219 near Hillside Court in Franklin Township on reports that a child had been struck by a car.
