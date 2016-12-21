Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabi...

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognize Walmart

Wednesday Dec 21

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 18 Walmart stores as Committed to Opportunity Award recipients for their commitment and leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio's workforce. The Committed to Opportunity Awards recognize companies that have had four consecutive years of successful hires of OOD consumers.

Celina, OH

