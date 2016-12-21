Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognize Walmart
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities recognized 18 Walmart stores as Committed to Opportunity Award recipients for their commitment and leadership in integrating individuals with disabilities into Ohio's workforce. The Committed to Opportunity Awards recognize companies that have had four consecutive years of successful hires of OOD consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Celina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Mobley
|Fri
|Easye
|2
|Williamsburg Square (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Dan88
|14
|Jessica hall
|Dec 21
|Iknowher
|4
|Glenn keeling
|Dec 20
|Bobolinks
|5
|Brian Ward
|Dec 17
|Duck it
|1
|Where is Spencer Hawkins
|Dec 17
|Tight end
|1
|Chris Prince
|Dec 17
|sassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Celina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC