Middle-age woman stole from Lemon Falls tip jar: Chagrin Falls Police
Theft, North Main Street: A middle-age woman stole a $5 bill from the tip jar 2:25 p.m. Dec. 13 at Lemon Falls restaurant. She was wearing a red coat and was caught on the store's video camera.
