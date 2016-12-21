Middle-age woman stole from Lemon Fal...

Middle-age woman stole from Lemon Falls tip jar: Chagrin Falls Police

Theft, North Main Street: A middle-age woman stole a $5 bill from the tip jar 2:25 p.m. Dec. 13 at Lemon Falls restaurant. She was wearing a red coat and was caught on the store's video camera.

