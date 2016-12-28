Boy dies days after being struck by c...

Boy dies days after being struck by car walking home from store

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car on December 20 while crossing a road while walking home from a store in Mercer County, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Celina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alicia Hashman doing heroin while pregnant! (Feb '16) Dec 27 Kristy raymer 18
JJ Everage? (Feb '12) Dec 26 Livingproof 2
Corey bensing Dec 26 HesAFakeHippie 2
Jessica hall Dec 26 Wttttf 5
Brian Ward Dec 26 PedoSmasher 2
Justin Jenkins (Jul '13) Dec 26 ManchUntd 3
Kayla Mobley Dec 23 Easye 2
See all Celina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Celina Forum Now

Celina Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Celina Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Celina, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC