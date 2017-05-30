Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Ca...

Trio Pleads Guilty In Craig's List Case In Which Dalton Woman Was Severely Injured

David Wayne Williams, 48; Donna Gail Warren, 51, and Jerry Wade Warren, 50, all of Rome, Ga., entered guilty pleas to charges arising out of the April 26, 2016 armed robbery and attempted murder of Mayra Espitia following the groups response to a Craig's List advertisement.

