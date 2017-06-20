Six inmates in Georgia save officer's...

Six inmates in Georgia save officer's life

Tuesday Jun 20

The Polk County Sheriff's Office, in Cedartown, Georgia are hailing six inmates as heroes after saving the life of one of their prison guards Monday, last week. The Sheriff's office says the officer in question passed out while on his security detail.

