After nearly two months as a married man, Sam Hunt opens up about his wedding
Nearly two months after Sam Hunt tied the knot with Hannah Lee Fowler in a super-secret ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, he's finally opening up about the wedding. "It was perfect," Sam tells Entertainment Tonight .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|40
|Opinions of Cedartown
|8 hr
|Shakespearian love
|10
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|Jun 18
|Deputy
|25
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Jun 14
|ntr
|145
|Jason Slaughter (Mar '13)
|Jun 10
|Christian
|24
|Pay raises added into county budget proposal
|Jun 5
|lol
|1
|Rockmart mother requests mercy for teen son cha... (Jan '14)
|Jun 1
|My baby
|359
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC