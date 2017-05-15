Westside Elementary School teacher jailed on felony charges loses job

A special education teacher who was charged with felony cruelty to children back in February officially lost her job during the Board of Education's personnel actions earlier in the month. Alford was indicted by a grand jury in Polk County on the charges in late January and arrested on February 9 on four felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, maliciously causing excessive pain; one count of cruelty to children in the first degree; and misdemeanor battery.

