New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
A new logo and redesigned website are coming for the City of Cedartown this summer, but local residents are going to have to wait before getting to see the updated looks. Public Information Officer Aimee Madden presented two potential candidates for the new logo during the Cedartown city commission's work session on May 1. She said the two designs - one featuring a clock for the 'o' in Cedartown, the other a tree in the 'a'- are not meant to replace Cedartown's seal, which has been used as the main emblem for the city for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|1 hr
|ntr
|9
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Kelly
|120
|Corruption in local government?
|12 hr
|30125cedartown
|11
|Attorney
|14 hr
|fuckthelaw
|6
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|May 14
|ntr
|115
|preacher really!!
|May 11
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC