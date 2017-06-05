First animal rabies' case of year confirmed in Polk
A raccoon has tested positive for animal rabies, and public health officials are reminding Polk County residents about the potential dangers of rabies and urging them to make sure their pets are vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. The raccoon was found near Peek's Park in Cedartown, but officials emphasize animal rabies can be found throughout the county.
