Corbin to speak at OTC graduation
Gretchen Corbin, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, will deliver the commencement address for Ogeechee Technical College's graduation, 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgia Southern University's Hanner Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney
|8 min
|fuckthelaw
|6
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|11 hr
|ntr
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Sun
|ntr
|115
|Corruption in local government?
|May 11
|people
|10
|preacher really!!
|May 11
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|May 3
|Lisa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC