Corbin to speak at OTC graduation

Tuesday May 9

Gretchen Corbin, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, will deliver the commencement address for Ogeechee Technical College's graduation, 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgia Southern University's Hanner Fieldhouse.

