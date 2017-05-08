CCBOE approves tentative budget, awar...

CCBOE approves tentative budget, awards bids, recognizes TOTY

The Cartersville City School Board approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2018, awarded four bids and recognized its Teachers of the Year Monday night. After no one showed up to address the board during the first public hearing for the proposed budget, board members approved 7-0 a tentative budget of $39,105,200, up $1.7 million from last year's budget.

