Blessings offered at ceremony for new St. Bernadette's facility in Cedartown
Father Timothy Gallagher brings holy water to Archbishop Wilton Gregory from the Atlanta Archdiocese in a camouflage cup during the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony for the new St. Bernadette's facility in Cedartown. Gregory joked that Cedartown always provides him with a smile when he is in town after seeing the cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|2 hr
|ntr
|8
|Corruption in local government?
|4 hr
|30125cedartown
|11
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Cabbage Memory
|119
|Attorney
|6 hr
|fuckthelaw
|6
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Sun
|ntr
|115
|preacher really!!
|May 11
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC