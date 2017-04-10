Sybil Allene Brown

Sybil Allene Brown

Mrs. Sybil Allene Brown, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Cedartown passed away on Saturday evening, April 1, 2017, in Carrollton. Mrs. Brown was born on August 24, 1923, in Cleburne County, Alabama, a daughter of Lemon Edwards and Flora Brooks Edwards.

