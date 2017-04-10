Sybil Allene Brown
Mrs. Sybil Allene Brown, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, and formerly of Cedartown passed away on Saturday evening, April 1, 2017, in Carrollton. Mrs. Brown was born on August 24, 1923, in Cleburne County, Alabama, a daughter of Lemon Edwards and Flora Brooks Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|29 min
|ntr did not help
|72
|Kaitlyns trailer
|10 hr
|Strange
|30
|Cedartown Cesspool
|23 hr
|ntr did not help
|3
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec...
|Apr 10
|ntr did not help
|8
|Cedartown Standard behind pay wall
|Apr 10
|bubba
|4
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC