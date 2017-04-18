Sorry, Everyone, but Sam Hunt Is a Ma...

Sorry, Everyone, but Sam Hunt Is a Married Man Now

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Popsugar.com

It looks like Sam Hunt and girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler are taking things slow just as fast as they can because the two are officially husband and wife! Just three months after announcing their engagement , the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Sam's hometown of Cedartown, GA on Saturday. Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina reportedly designed the dresses for Hannah and her bridesmaids, and suits for Sam and his groomsmen.

