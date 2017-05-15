Shorter's Sigma Beta Delta gains 16 n...

Shorter's Sigma Beta Delta gains 16 new members

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Rome News

Shorter University's chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management and administration, inducted 16 new members recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney 8 min fuckthelaw 6
Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa... 11 hr ntr 5
Katelyn Nicole Davis Sun ntr 115
Corruption in local government? May 11 people 10
preacher really!! May 11 people 2
Russells Diner Selling May 8 Atlas 4
Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16) May 3 Lisa 6
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC