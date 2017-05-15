Shorter's Sigma Beta Delta gains 16 new members
Shorter University's chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management and administration, inducted 16 new members recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney
|8 min
|fuckthelaw
|6
|Polk County sheriff’s letter claims police depa...
|11 hr
|ntr
|5
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Sun
|ntr
|115
|Corruption in local government?
|May 11
|people
|10
|preacher really!!
|May 11
|people
|2
|Russells Diner Selling
|May 8
|Atlas
|4
|Did Cedar & Smoke close ? (Nov '16)
|May 3
|Lisa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC