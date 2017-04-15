Sam Hunt Married: Weds Hannah Lee Fow...

Sam Hunt Married: Weds Hannah Lee Fowler In Intimate Ceremony - Congrats

Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler! After a brief three-month engagement, the longtime, on-off couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Georgia on April 15! We've got all the details on their fairytale wedding, right here! Sorry ladies, but Sam Hunt , 32, is officially a married man. The country singer married Hannah Lee Fowler in front of their closest friends and family during an intimate ceremony in his hometown, Cedartown, Georgia on April 15, according to E! .

