Sam Hunt Married: Weds Hannah Lee Fowler In Intimate Ceremony - Congrats
Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler! After a brief three-month engagement, the longtime, on-off couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Georgia on April 15! We've got all the details on their fairytale wedding, right here! Sorry ladies, but Sam Hunt , 32, is officially a married man. The country singer married Hannah Lee Fowler in front of their closest friends and family during an intimate ceremony in his hometown, Cedartown, Georgia on April 15, according to E! .
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katelyn Nicole Davis
|Fri
|ntr did not help
|72
|Kaitlyns trailer
|Thu
|Strange
|30
|Cedartown Cesspool
|Apr 13
|ntr did not help
|3
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec...
|Apr 10
|ntr did not help
|8
|Cedartown Standard behind pay wall
|Apr 10
|bubba
|4
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
