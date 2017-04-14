Sam Hunt is Getting Married Saturday in Hometown Wedding
Sam Hunt will be a married man Saturday after he ties the knot with fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler in his Georgia hometown ... TMZ has learned. Sources involved in the wedding tell us ... the ceremony will go down in Cedartown, Georgia and it will be a small affair -- close family and friends only.
