Is Sam Hunt getting married this weekend? Wedding set for singer's hometown, TMZ reports
TMZ reports that the country singer will marry Hannah Lee Fowler on Saturday, April 15, in Hunt's hometown of Cedartown, Ga. Quoting "sources involved in the wedding," the website also says the couple has planned a small affair, inviting friends and family only.
