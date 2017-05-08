Henry 'Hank' Jeffery Brown

Henry 'Hank' Jeffery Brown

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Mr. Henry "Hank" Jeffery Brown, age 61, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017. He was born November 15, 1955, in Jesup, Georgia, the son of Mrs. Gertrude Williams Brown and the late Mr. Herbert Jackson Brown Sr. He is survived by his wife, Janet Kuehn Brown of Villa Rica; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Mark Mandelke of Villa Rica; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Kim Brown of Suwanee; his mother, Gertrude Williams Brown of Odum, Georgia; sisters and a brother-in-law, Cindy Freels of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Cheryl and Tony Garvin of Adams Run, South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Herbert Jack and Paula Brown Jr. of Cedartown; two grandchildren, Landon and Greyson; several nieces and nephews.

