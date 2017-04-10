Former Trenton Resident John William ...

Former Trenton Resident John William Farr Jr. Dies In Wreck At Rome

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

He died in a wreckat the intersection of Black's Bluff Road and the West Rome Bypass when he was struck by a tractor trailer when he attempted to cross the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katelyn Nicole Davis 13 hr ntr did not help 72
Kaitlyns trailer 23 hr Strange 30
Cedartown Cesspool Thu ntr did not help 3
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 71
News Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec... Apr 10 ntr did not help 8
Cedartown Standard behind pay wall Apr 10 bubba 4
just curious Apr 6 ntr did not help 7
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,294,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC