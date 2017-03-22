Debate continues about Temple's mayor...

Debate continues about Temple's mayoral powers

An ongoing split between the Temple City Council and the mayor over the extent of the mayor's powers was on display Thursday night when their monthly meeting erupted in verbal fireworks. The council and Mayor Lester Harmon have been sparring for several months over the question of whether the city administrator or the mayor has certain powers of hiring and firing city employees.

