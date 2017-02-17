Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with special needs
There are 6 comments on the WSB-TV story from Friday Feb 10, titled Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with special needs. In it, WSB-TV reports that:
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County special-education teacher is in jail, accused of abusing two of her students with special needs in January.
#1 Thursday Feb 16
Disgusting! and they had the audacity to give her a bond? what kind of justice is that?
this teacher was trusted and is licensed to teach students NOT abuse them. these were special needs children!
if she couldn't handle the stress she should have found another career. God as my witness I hope this incident which is NOT isolated comes to national attention.
we as a society will not accept this type of behavior!
#2 Friday Feb 17
More of Cedartown's best people on display!
United States
#3 Friday Feb 17
Apparently you don't understand even the most basic of constitutional rights, you stupid b!tch.
United States
#4 Friday Feb 17
Yeah, like your sh!tty family.
#5 Saturday
Why do you trolls use topix as your playground? Or are you just one of Cedartown's trash citizens?
United States
#6 Sunday
F you
