Teacher accused of abusing 2 students...

Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with special needs

There are 6 comments on the WSB-TV story from Friday Feb 10, titled Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with special needs. In it, WSB-TV reports that:

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - A Polk County special-education teacher is in jail, accused of abusing two of her students with special needs in January.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Anyeta

Mahomet, IL

#1 Thursday Feb 16
Disgusting! and they had the audacity to give her a bond? what kind of justice is that?
this teacher was trusted and is licensed to teach students NOT abuse them. these were special needs children!
if she couldn't handle the stress she should have found another career. God as my witness I hope this incident which is NOT isolated comes to national attention.

we as a society will not accept this type of behavior!

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

ntr

Since: Nov 16

20

Location hidden
#2 Friday Feb 17
More of Cedartown's best people on display!

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
F You

United States

#3 Friday Feb 17
Anyeta wrote:
Disgusting! and they had the audacity to give her a bond? what kind of justice is that?
this teacher was trusted and is licensed to teach students NOT abuse them. these were special needs children!
if she couldn't handle the stress she should have found another career. God as my witness I hope this incident which is NOT isolated comes to national attention.

we as a society will not accept this type of behavior!
Apparently you don't understand even the most basic of constitutional rights, you stupid b!tch.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
F You

United States

#4 Friday Feb 17
ntr wrote:
More of Cedartown's best people on display!
Yeah, like your sh!tty family.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

ntr

Since: Nov 16

20

Location hidden
#5 Saturday
F You wrote:
<quoted text>

Yeah, like your sh!tty family.
Why do you trolls use topix as your playground? Or are you just one of Cedartown's trash citizens?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
F You

United States

#6 Sunday
ntr wrote:
<quoted text>

Why do you trolls use topix as your playground? Or are you just one of Cedartown's trash citizens?
F you

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaitlyns trailer 2 hr Beverly Abney 25
Katelyn Nicole Davis 3 hr Keeping faith 3
blake caldwel 9 hr Earache 2
Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11) Sat Nikkip 6
New business coming? Feb 11 Rebel Yell 2
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus (Aug '16) Feb 7 Too bad 7
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Feb 7 Disheveled Mind 22
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC