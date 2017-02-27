Mars Theatre District in LaFayette

Mars Theatre District in LaFayette

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Cedartown Standard Plus

This is the Mars Theatre District in LaFayette, located at 117 North Chattanooga Street, home of Back Alley Productions theatre. From "War of the Worlds," performed in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Feb 23 Ranger Tom 22
blake caldwel Feb 22 Rayvan 4
Kaitlyns trailer Feb 21 Anonymous 25
Katelyn Nicole Davis Feb 21 Keeping faith 3
News Teacher accused of abusing 2 students with spec... Feb 19 F You 6
Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11) Feb 18 Nikkip 6
New business coming? Feb 11 Rebel Yell 2
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC