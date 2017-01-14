What a teen's recent livestreamed suicide reveals about mental health and social media
On Dec. 30, Katelyn Nicole Davis turned on the livestreaming app Live.me at her home in Cedartown, Georgia, and broadcast her own suicide. As that video spread across the internet and social media, it demonstrated how quickly technology can turn casual spectators into traumatized witnesses.
