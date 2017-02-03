Naked man released on bond after arrest in Cedartown on public indecency charge
A Texas man prolonged his stay in Polk County when he was arrested after jumping out of a car at an intersection in the buff while passing through Cedartown on his way home, reports stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greetings
|Sun
|name
|10
|TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus
|Sat
|Too bad
|6
|New business coming?
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|Feb 2
|ntr
|40
|Kaitlyns trailer
|Feb 2
|ntr
|23
|Cedartown Cesspool
|Feb 1
|ntr
|1
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Jan 20
|sad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC