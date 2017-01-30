Local unemployment up slightly according to preliminary figures for end of 2016 Cedartown Standar...
Polk County ended the year with an unemployment rate slightly higher than the revised numbers from the previous month according to data released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The Jan. 26 release showed Polk County with a preliminary rate of 5.7 percent, or some 1,029 residents seeking unemployment insurance for the month.
