Local unemployment up slightly accord...

Local unemployment up slightly according to preliminary figures for end of 2016 Cedartown Standar...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Gadsen County Times

Polk County ended the year with an unemployment rate slightly higher than the revised numbers from the previous month according to data released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The Jan. 26 release showed Polk County with a preliminary rate of 5.7 percent, or some 1,029 residents seeking unemployment insurance for the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gadsen County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaitlyn nicole davis 12 hr shame is a molester 36
Kaitlyns trailer 12 hr shame is a molester 20
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Jan 20 sad 6
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Jan 18 My2cents 34
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) Jan 17 Greyhound 77 22
Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13) Jan 13 Str8nNro 6
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Jan 13 Sandra 64
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,891 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC