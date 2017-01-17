Hear Sam Hunt's Repentant New Song 'Drinkin' Too Much'
Sam Hunt's debut album Montevallo was a groundbreaking release for both the Cedartown, Georgia, native and country music. But, according to the lyrics of "Drinkin' Too Much," a new song that Hunt surprise-released on New Year's Eve, Montevallo was also a source of turmoil in his personal life – it muddied his relationship with on-again/off-again girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, Hunt's muse for many of the songs on the album.
