Hear Sam Hunt's Repentant New Song 'D...

Hear Sam Hunt's Repentant New Song 'Drinkin' Too Much'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: RollingStone

Sam Hunt's debut album Montevallo was a groundbreaking release for both the Cedartown, Georgia, native and country music. But, according to the lyrics of "Drinkin' Too Much," a new song that Hunt surprise-released on New Year's Eve, Montevallo was also a source of turmoil in his personal life – it muddied his relationship with on-again/off-again girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler, Hunt's muse for many of the songs on the album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaitlyn nicole davis 6 hr love 15
Kaitlyns trailer 6 hr a real good bye 3
Mother Of The Year... 11 hr Anne 22
Superintendent 23 hr What a joke 3
News Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10) Fri sad 6
Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09) Wed My2cents 34
Beware of the new principal (Jun '13) Jan 17 Greyhound 77 22
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC