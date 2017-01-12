Girl streams her own suicide on Facebook
A HORRIFIC video of a 12-year-old girl hanging herself after alleging she was abused by a relative has been streamed across the internet on Facebook Live. The video has gone viral and is now being replayed on other websites - and police say they are powerless to stop it.
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Humps4061
|65
|Affairs at PSD
|13 hr
|Turtle
|2
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|17 hr
|Str8nNro
|6
|Beware of the new principal (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|blow me
|19
|Ideal
|Jan 10
|Not gay
|11
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|stop crying
|66
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Dec 25
|Bummer
|33
