Donald 'Donnie' Terry Ridley

Tuesday Jan 10

Mr. Donald "Donnie" Terry Ridley, age 62, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away January 8, 2017. Donnie was born May 13, 1954, in Cedartown, Georgia, to the late Hal Baxter and Clara Mize Ridley.

