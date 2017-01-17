Donald 'Donnie' Terry Ridley
Mr. Donald "Donnie" Terry Ridley, age 62, of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away January 8, 2017. Donnie was born May 13, 1954, in Cedartown, Georgia, to the late Hal Baxter and Clara Mize Ridley.
