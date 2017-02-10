Ana Veciana-Suarez: A girl's suicide ...

Ana Veciana-Suarez: A girl's suicide on Facebook Live shows the sad status of our times

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

It was bound to happen. Somewhere, sometime, somehow our disquieting voyeurism would marry our spreading sickness for self-aggrandizement to produce tragedy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedartown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus Feb 7 Too bad 7
Kaitlyns trailer Feb 7 SeaDaddy1 24
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Feb 7 Disheveled Mind 22
Greetings Feb 5 name 10
New business coming? Feb 3 Anonymous 1
kaitlyn nicole davis Feb 2 ntr 40
Cedartown Cesspool Feb 1 ntr 1
See all Cedartown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedartown Forum Now

Cedartown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedartown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cedartown, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC