After latest online teen suicide, schools chief Carvalho lashes out at Facebook, others
The superintendent of the nation's third-largest school system is calling on Facebook and other social media giants to better protect children online after a 14-year-old Miami-Dade girl hanged herself from a shower door while live-streaming. A clearly shaken Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami's schools, said Wednesday the nation's social media platforms - including Instagram, Snapchat and others in addition to Facebook - are not doing nearly enough to ensure children cannot use such platforms to broadcast suicide attempts or online bullying.
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaitlyns trailer
|18 hr
|shame
|14
|kaitlyn nicole davis
|18 hr
|shame
|29
|Rev. Long was at Cedar Springs Baptist Church i... (Sep '10)
|Jan 20
|sad
|6
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Jan 18
|My2cents
|34
|Beware of the new principal (Jun '13)
|Jan 17
|Greyhound 77
|22
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Jan 16
|Artist For Hire
|65
|Review: Intertech Probation (Oct '13)
|Jan 13
|Str8nNro
|6
