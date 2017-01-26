After latest online teen suicide, schools chief Carvalho lashes out at Facebook, others

The superintendent of the nation's third-largest school system is calling on Facebook and other social media giants to better protect children online after a 14-year-old Miami-Dade girl hanged herself from a shower door while live-streaming. A clearly shaken Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami's schools, said Wednesday the nation's social media platforms - including Instagram, Snapchat and others in addition to Facebook - are not doing nearly enough to ensure children cannot use such platforms to broadcast suicide attempts or online bullying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.