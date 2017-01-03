Joey Martin Conducts Year-End Rental Return Auction
Frank Gates of Family Four Construction, Cedartown, Ga., and John Dobbs of Dobbs Earthworks, Buchanan, Ga., look over the selection of machines at the auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cedartown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ideal
|Tue
|Not gay
|11
|Electric assistance??? (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|stop crying
|66
|Review: Cedartown Dental Assoc - Gerald D Palat... (Oct '09)
|Dec 25
|Bummer
|33
|Question
|Dec 23
|Caryl
|1
|Gran-Gran's coming soon to Cedartown (Sep '15)
|Dec 16
|meme
|24
|Missing You
|Dec 12
|Lex
|7
|1million dollar BOE surplus (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Dfox
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cedartown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC