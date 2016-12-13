Fallen police officers honored with s...

Fallen police officers honored with special Christmas tree

Tuesday Dec 13

The Cedartown, Ga., Police Department is honoring all 137 police officers across America who were killed in the line of duty this year. The photos, names and departments of the officers are hanging on the police department's Christmas tree.

Cedartown, GA

