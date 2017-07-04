What ever happened to Trump TV?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events On a Wednesday night last month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it was just like old times for Right Side Broadcasting. Live on YouTube, hosts Steve Lookner and Liz Willis interviewed people sporting "Make America Great Again" hats, who waited eagerly in line to watch President Trump take the stage at a jam-packed, campaign-style rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.