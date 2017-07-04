What ever happened to Trump TV?

What ever happened to Trump TV?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events On a Wednesday night last month in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, it was just like old times for Right Side Broadcasting. Live on YouTube, hosts Steve Lookner and Liz Willis interviewed people sporting "Make America Great Again" hats, who waited eagerly in line to watch President Trump take the stage at a jam-packed, campaign-style rally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ... Jun 29 Deerhntr12 2
News President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl... Jun 28 Denny CranesPlace 41
Get Pain Meds and others Jun 18 Hilta 1
Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16) Jun 7 MyThreeSons7 13
Need H in a bad way Jun '17 Sick boy 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Sick boy 2
The Jerry Shey Family May '17 Tim Shey 1
See all Cedar Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now

Cedar Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cedar Rapids, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,473 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC