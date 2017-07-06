Saunders: Trump has a feel-good moment in Poland
President Donald Trump may well have felt as if Air Force One had touched down in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania or any other American city that has hosted his campaign-style rallies when he landed in Warsaw Wednesday night - the first leg of his second trip abroad as president. First lady Melania Trump accompanied Trump, as did daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|46
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|Jun 29
|Deerhntr12
|2
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|2
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC