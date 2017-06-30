Sarah Huckabee Sanders - Has Donald Trump never 'promoted or...
We took a look at President Donald Trump's past remarks about violence at his campaign rallies, after White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he'd never encouraged or promoted violence. Has President Donald Trump promoted violence? At a White House briefing, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered with a definitive no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PolitiFact.
Add your comments below
Cedar Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it illegal for a 16 year old to be dating a ...
|Jun 29
|Deerhntr12
|2
|President Trump revels in GOP's success: 'Peopl...
|Jun 28
|Denny CranesPlace
|41
|Get Pain Meds and others
|Jun 18
|Hilta
|1
|Nicholas Darnell Cannon died Sept29 (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|MyThreeSons7
|13
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Sick boy
|2
|The Jerry Shey Family
|May '17
|Tim Shey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cedar Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC